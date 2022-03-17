Chakaria OC suspended for celebrating birthday with fugitive accused

Officer-In-Charge of Chakaria police station Muhammad Osman Gani has been suspended for celebrating his birthday at his office with some fugitive accused.

Md Hasanuzzaman, superintendent of Cox's Bazar police confirmed the matter Thursday afternoon.

He was suspended as the police force's image was hampered after photos of OC Gani's birthday celebration with some fugitive accused at the police station went viral on social media recently and evoked controversy, said Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police.

OC Osman Gani has been attached to Cox's bazar Police Lines, he said.

On 2 March, the OC celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at Chakaria police station.

In the viral photos, two absconding accused of a murder attempt case – Arhan, Alif – and some others were seen standing beside the OC and feeding him cake.

The UNB reporter could not contact OC Gani for a comment after several attempts.