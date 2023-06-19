Cabinet okays draft law to end land grabbing based on possession

Law & order

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Cabinet okays draft law to end land grabbing based on possession

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:13 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of a new law to prevent land grabbing and set a maximum seven-year jail term for coveting private property.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters about the new law after a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Till now, a land grabber could legally claim a portion of land if he could prove he kept it in his possession for 12 years at a stretch without using any force. Legal heirs or buyers of a land were deprived of their ownership rights twelve years after procuring legal documents if they failed to occupy their land in the meantime by filing lawsuits.

Under the new draft law, land owners would only have to show legal documents to claim ownership and file suits to oust greedy occupiers.

Mahbub Hossain said the new law aims to address issues like cheating land owners of their rights, fraud, and transfer complications.

Those assisting land grabbers in occupying others' property would be tried under the new law and get the same penalty as the land grabbers. The minimum punishment would be two-year jail for the land grabbers and others complicit in the crime.

To reduce legal hassles for people, the law would allow out-of-court dispute resolution by the plaintiff and the accused.

Other draft laws getting greenlights at Monday's cabinet meeting included issues like homeopathy treatment, soil management, the Lakshmipur Science and Technology University, among others.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the draft of an agreement on ending double taxation, and tax evasion signed between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. Now, Bangladesh has signed the agreement with 42 countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

cabinet approval / Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline