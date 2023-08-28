Cabinet gives final nod to draft CSA keeping four sections non-bailable

The cabinet has given the final approval to the draft Cyber Security Act 2023, which will replace the controversial Digital Security Act 2018, making all offences bailable except for four sections out of 60.

The approval came during a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon in the capital on Monday (28 August), Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters on the day.

He said illegal access to critical information infrastructure, illegal access to computer infrastructure, cyber terrorism offences, hacking related offences and desecration of the national flag will not be bailable.

"Vetting of the draft law is over. It will be placed in the next parliament session," he added.

The cabinet had initially approved the draft "Cyber Security Act 2023" in principle in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 7 August.

On August 9, the draft of the act was published on the website of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, seeking the views of stakeholders within 14 days for this. It received around 500 responses.

According to government officials, the proposed law will be replacing the DSA with amendments to some sections of the existing law and the addition of new penalties for hacking-related offences.

However, following the publication of the draft CSA earlier this month, legal experts had said the new law is basically rebranding the DSA without much value addition and isn't expected to bring much change on the ground

Speaking to The Business Standard after the draft law was approved, Nur Khan Liton, executive director of human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra, said, "All the provisions of the old law are kept in the new one, but some changes are made in terms of punishment and bail."

He also said, "It can be said the same repressive law is kept intact but comes in a new package."

The DSA was enacted in the year 2018, aimed at replacing the controversial Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, 2006 (as amended in 2013), which was passed during the BNP-Jamaat reign.