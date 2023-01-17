4 cases filed centring police-BNP clash in Ctg, 1,300 accused

Four cases were filed on Tuesday in connection with the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists on Monday in the Kazir Deuri area in Chattogram.

Of these, three cases have been filed by the Kotwali police station and another by the Chattogram District Police.

About 296 people have been made name accused in four cases, including Chattogram Metropolitan BNP convener Shahadat Hossain and member secretary Abul Hashem.

Besides, 1,300 unnamed people were also made accused in the cases.

On Tuesday, Kotwali police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Azad Hossain, CMP Traffic Sergeant Chayan Naidu and district police SI Al Amin filed the cases as plaintiffs.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard that the station filed three cases on charges of attacking the police, obstructing government work, arson and creating unrest in the country.

He also said out of the 20 people detained during the clash, 16 were shown arrested.

Raids were conducted at various places on Monday night but no one was nabbed.

The police operation will continue, he added.

According to law enforcers, CRB police outpost in-charge SI Azad Hossain has filed two cases as a plaintiff, where 192 named persons and 1,000 unidentified persons have been made accused.

In the case filed by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Traffic South Division Sergeant Chayan Naidu, 54 named and 250 unidentified people have been made accused.

SI Al Amin of Mirsarai police station filed a case naming 50 people and 40 to 50 unidentified people as accused.

Meanwhile, 24 BNP leaders and activists arrested in connection with the clash have been sent to jail.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nagar BNP organised a rally at Nagar BNP office of Nasimon Bhaban in protest against the price hike of electricity and to press home 10-points demand.

During the rally, BNP workers and the police clashed at the Kazir Deuri intersection at around 3:30pm.

BNP leaders and activists pelted bricks and stones at the police.

At one point, the activists set a motorcycle on fire in front of the Kazi Deuri police box and vandalised several shops. The police later dispersed them by firing teargas and shotguns.