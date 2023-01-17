4 cases filed centring police-BNP clash in Ctg, 1,300 accused

Law & order

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

4 cases filed centring police-BNP clash in Ctg, 1,300 accused

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 09:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four cases were filed on Tuesday in connection with the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists on Monday in the Kazir Deuri area in Chattogram. 

Of these, three cases have been filed by the Kotwali police station and another by the Chattogram District Police. 

About 296 people have been made name accused in four cases, including Chattogram Metropolitan BNP convener Shahadat Hossain and member secretary Abul Hashem. 

Besides, 1,300 unnamed people were also made accused in the cases.

On Tuesday, Kotwali police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Azad Hossain, CMP Traffic Sergeant Chayan Naidu and district police SI Al Amin filed the cases as plaintiffs. 

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard that the station filed three cases on charges of attacking the police, obstructing government work, arson and creating unrest in the country. 

He also said out of the 20 people detained during the clash, 16 were shown arrested. 

Raids were conducted at various places on Monday night but no one was nabbed. 

The police operation will continue, he added.

According to law enforcers, CRB police outpost in-charge SI Azad Hossain has filed two cases as a plaintiff, where 192 named persons and 1,000 unidentified persons have been made accused. 

In the case filed by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Traffic South Division Sergeant Chayan Naidu, 54 named and 250 unidentified people have been made accused. 

SI Al Amin of Mirsarai police station filed a case naming 50 people and 40 to 50 unidentified people as accused.

Meanwhile, 24 BNP leaders and activists arrested in connection with the clash have been sent to jail. 

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nagar BNP organised a rally at Nagar BNP office of Nasimon Bhaban in protest against the price hike of electricity and to press home 10-points demand. 

During the rally, BNP workers and the police clashed at the Kazir Deuri intersection at around 3:30pm.

BNP leaders and activists pelted bricks and stones at the police.

At one point, the activists set a motorcycle on fire in front of the Kazi Deuri police box and vandalised several shops. The police later dispersed them by firing teargas and shotguns.

Bangladesh / Top News / Politics

BNP-police clash case / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades