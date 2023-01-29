BGB appoints AKM Nazmul Hasan as DG

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:42 pm

BGB appoints AKM Nazmul Hasan as DG

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan has been appointed as the new Director-General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

AKM Nazmul Hasan took charge as the new Director-General on Sunday (29 January) replacing outgoing , reads a press release.

He took over the duties of the Director General from the outgoing Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed.

Before joining Border Guard Bangladesh, he served as Director-General of Bangladesh Ansar.

Earlier on 17 January, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard.

AKM Nazmul Hasan was born on 2 January 1969 in Faridpur district.

Hasan joined Bangladesh Military Academy with 18th BMA Long course in 15 July 1986 and was commissioned on 24 June 1988.

He has served in various important positions in the military.

The new DG has participated in various professional trainings, seminars and workshops at home and abroad.

