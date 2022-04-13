Bangladesh Police obtains ASEANAPOL observer status

Bangladesh Police has gained "Observer" status of ASEANAPOL.

The recognition was given to Bangladesh Police at the 40th Annual Conference of ASEANAPOL in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last month.

Through this recognition, a platform for mutual cooperation between Bangladesh Police and ASEANAPOL has been created, which will play an important role in curbing cybercrime, terrorism and militancy and organised crime.

In addition, to enhance the professionalism of the members of Bangladesh Police, officials can now partake in various trainings from ASEANPOL member states, reads a media release.

A scope of real time intelligence sharing has also been created to address various challenges in the region.

The recognition came after Police HQ's NCB branch formally applied to the ASEANAPOL Secretariat for obtaining the observer status under the direction of Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

At present, nine agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Bangladesh Police, have observer status in ASEANAPOL.

ASEAN is an organisation formed to promote mutual cooperation between the countries of South Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

ASEAN member states formed the ASEANAPOL in 1981 to prevent and combat international crime through police cooperation.