Bangladesh Police obtains ASEANAPOL observer status

Law & order

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Police obtains ASEANAPOL observer status

Through this recognition, a platform for mutual cooperation between Bangladesh Police and ASEANAPOL has been created, which will play an important role in curbing cybercrime, terrorism and militancy and organised crime

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 07:47 pm
Bangladesh Police obtains ASEANAPOL observer status

Bangladesh Police has gained "Observer" status of ASEANAPOL.

The recognition was given to Bangladesh Police at the 40th Annual Conference of ASEANAPOL in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last month.

Through this recognition, a platform for mutual cooperation between Bangladesh Police and ASEANAPOL has been created, which will play an important role in curbing cybercrime, terrorism and militancy and organised crime.

In addition, to enhance the professionalism of the members of Bangladesh Police, officials can now partake in various trainings from ASEANPOL member states, reads a media release.

A scope of real time intelligence sharing has also been created to address various challenges in the region.

The recognition came after Police HQ's NCB branch formally applied to the ASEANAPOL Secretariat for obtaining the observer status under the direction of Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

At present, nine agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Bangladesh Police, have observer status in ASEANAPOL.

ASEAN is an organisation formed to promote mutual cooperation between the countries of South Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

ASEAN member states formed the ASEANAPOL in 1981 to prevent and combat international crime through police cooperation.

Top News

Bangladesh police / Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) / ASEANAPOL / observer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

7h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

8h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

10h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

1h | Videos
Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

1h | Videos
Industry owners worried over 4-hour gas supply cut

Industry owners worried over 4-hour gas supply cut

1h | Videos
Restrictions on import of luxury goods

Restrictions on import of luxury goods

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research