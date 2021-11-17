Bangladesh less safe than last year: Gallup

Law & order

Mohammad Ali
17 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 10:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh less safe than last year: Gallup

The country’s score dropped to 77 from previous 81

Mohammad Ali
17 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Bangladesh less safe than last year: Gallup

Bangladesh is less safe than last year as it has a lower score of public perceptions in the law and order index recently published by Gallup – Washington-based analytics and advisory organisation.

In the global law and order index published on Tuesday, the country scored 77 out of a possible 100 in 2020 which was 81 in the previous year.  The higher the score means more people in a country feel secure.

The law and order index is a composite score based-on people's reported confidence in their local police, their feelings of personal safety and the incidence of theft and assault or mugging in the past year.

The index score for the world in 2020 was 82 out of a possible 100 on the law and order index -- which means people felt as safe as they have since 2017.

Norway, which has the highest score of 94, is top on the list and is named the safest place in the world.

The United Arab Emirates, China and Switzerland, which have a score of 93, was second next on the list, followed by Finland, Iceland and Tajikistan, which scored 92.

Because of the pandemic, Gallup was unable to conduct field surveys in two countries -- Singapore and Afghanistan -- which have scored the highest and lowest on the index year after year.

The results were based on face-to-face and telephone interviews conducted by Gallup with more than 120,000 adults in 115 countries and areas in 2020, the Gallup law and order report-2021 stated.

The survey asked four questions to scale people's sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement.

Respondents were asked if they had confidence in the local police in the area where they lived and if they felt safe walking alone at night.

They were also asked if they had money or property stolen from them or someone living with them in the last 12 months, or if they had been assaulted or mugged in the same period.

Norway, which posted the highest score on the index in 2020 with a 94, consistently ranks near the top. Venezuela and Gabon, which posted the lowest scores on the index in 2020, at 53 each, also consistently ranked near the bottom.

Among South Asian countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly scored 84, India 81, Nepal 78.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law and Order / Safety & Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

3h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

3h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

3h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records