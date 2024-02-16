Bangladesh Bar Council enrollment written exam result published

Law & order

BSS
16 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 05:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bar Council enrollment written exam result published

The candidates will now have to appear before the enrolment committee viva voce

BSS
16 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 05:59 pm
Bangladesh Bar Council enrollment written exam result published

A total of 2,539 candidates have passed the written Bangladesh Bar Council examination, held on December 23, 2023, for enrolment as advocates.

A bar council notice issued on February 15, said the candidates will now have to appear before the enrolment committee viva voce. The detailed schedule of the viva voce will be circulated in due course, it added.

Meanwhile, roll numbers of 345 candidates have been kept pending the third examiner's decision.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Bar Council is a licensing and regulatory body constituted under the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 (President's Order No. 46 of 1972). It consists of 15 (fifteen) Members of whom the Attorney - General for Bangladesh is one and is the Chairman ex-officio.

Bangladesh

Bar Council / Bangladesh / exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

8h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

6h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

19h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

20h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

22h | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

2h | Videos