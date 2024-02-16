Bangladesh Bar Council enrollment written exam result published

A total of 2,539 candidates have passed the written Bangladesh Bar Council examination, held on December 23, 2023, for enrolment as advocates.

A bar council notice issued on February 15, said the candidates will now have to appear before the enrolment committee viva voce. The detailed schedule of the viva voce will be circulated in due course, it added.

Meanwhile, roll numbers of 345 candidates have been kept pending the third examiner's decision.

Bangladesh Bar Council is a licensing and regulatory body constituted under the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 (President's Order No. 46 of 1972). It consists of 15 (fifteen) Members of whom the Attorney - General for Bangladesh is one and is the Chairman ex-officio.