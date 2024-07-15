Any attempt to disrupt law and order to be dealt with strictly: DMP Commissioner

Law & order

UNB
15 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 05:13 pm

Related News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman briefs media about the security measures centring the upcoming Holy Ashura and Tajia procession at Hussaini Dalan Imambari in Old Dhaka on Monday, 15 July. Photo: UNB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman briefs media about the security measures centring the upcoming Holy Ashura and Tajia procession at Hussaini Dalan Imambari in Old Dhaka on Monday, 15 July. Photo: UNB

Amid the students' ongoing agitation demanding quota reform, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman has warned that any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be resisted strictly.

He issued the warning while talking to reporters about the security measures centring the upcoming Holy Ashura and Tajia procession at Hussaini Dalan Imambari in Old Dhaka today (15 July).

"We have to abide by the court order. Therefore, the police will act in accordance with it. If anyone tries to destabilise law and order situation, it will be dealt with an iron hand," the DMP chief said.

Addressing the security measures over the Holy Ashura and Tajia procession, Habibur said that they have already taken all preparations to ensure the security of those who will observe the event.

Security will be monitored from the high rises adjacent to the Imambaras while law enforcers in plainclothes will be in place along with uniformed ones, he said.

As there is a custom to bear a flag during the procession, they (event organizers) were cautioned not to keep it too high so that it doesn't touch the electric wires, he added.

