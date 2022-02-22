Anisul for applying ADR for quick disposal of loan default cases

BSS
22 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
22 February, 2022

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday called for applying alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to quickly dispose of loan default cases in the country.

"If procrastination takes place in disposing of such cases, defaulted loans of Taka thousands of crore remain unrealised. Moreover, huge sums are spent by the financial institutions behind these cases and management complications will also be created. That is why the Money Loan Court Act, 2003, was amended and scope of disposing of cases through ADR has been kept there," he said.

The minister said this while addressing the inaugural function of a virtual training course for joint district and sessions judges working at different money loan courts at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI).

The minister said the rate of case disposal will surely go up if information and opinions can be taken on the number of pending loan default cases at different courts, why those are not getting disposed of, what actions can be taken to dispose of these cases quickly, and necessary steps can be taken.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the inaugural function was addressed by Law and Justice Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director Golam Kibria, among others.

 

