Beat policing helped reduce number of cases by 25,000: Benazir

Beat policing helped cut down the number of cases lodged by 20,000-25,000 after it was introduced by dividing the country into 6,912 beats, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed said Tuesday.

He also said that the villages cannot be turned into cities without ensuring security.

"We have delivered police services at the rural level through beat policing," Benazir said at a programme at the police auditorium in Rajarbagh while inaugurating the graphic novel Durjoyer Diary and an animated film series produced by the Bangladesh Police.

Referring to the relevance of Durjoyer Diary, Benazir said that it is easier to reach the public through graphic novels, highlighting cartoon character Meena as the best example.

"People will be able to know about the services of beat policing through the graphic novel while police officials will know about their duties," he said.

The animated film series chronicles the adventures of Iftekhar Ahmed Durjoy, a sub-inspector and beat police official, and his partner Assistant Sub-Inspector Nazneen Nahar Shapla.

The plot revolves around people from distant areas coming to Durjoy with their problems, who notes them down in his diary before going on to solve them with the help of his colleagues.