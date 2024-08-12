All police stations, except 11, resume resume operations across the country

Law & order

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 07:37 pm

All police stations, except 11, resume resume operations across the country

The remaining 11 police stations failed to resume operations as those were completely damaged and all necessary logistics, furniture and other equipment were destroyed

Police officers return to work in Sylhet on 12 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Police officers return to work in Sylhet on 12 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Operations resumed at 628 police stations out of 639 across the country today (11 August), according to the Police Headquarters.

In the metropolitan areas, 108 out of 110 police stations, have resumed operations as policemen, who were observing a work abstention, rejoined work today.

In other areas of the country, out of the 529 district police stations, 520 have resumed activities, said the Police HQ.

The remaining 11 police stations failed to resume operations as those were completely damaged and all necessary logistics, furniture and other equipment were destroyed, the police HQ said in the statement.

"It will be possible to start the activities of these 11 police stations in the next 2-3 days," added the press statement.

