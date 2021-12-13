78% youths in Bangladesh unaware of Right to Information Act: Study 

Law & order

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:14 pm

Related News

78% youths in Bangladesh unaware of Right to Information Act: Study 

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:14 pm
TBS Illustration.
TBS Illustration.

Around 78% youths, the most potential group of the population, do not know anything about the Right to Information (RTI) Act although it is considered that information empowers common people and ensures accountability, according to a study. 

The Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI), a development organisation, came up with this sorry picture after conducting a survey with 706 juveniles in eight districts. 
The RTI Act is a law by which anyone can have access to information in any offices of Bangladesh. 

Among the 22.2% of youths, who are aware of the act, 14% think getting information is tough albeit there is a law. Further, 11% think people might go through harassment and threat by the officials concerned after filing an RTI application,  said the MRDI while unveiling the study at a programme titled "RTI campaign for youth: Lessons they learnt" held in the capital on Monday.

The MRDI also conducted a training programme in March on RTI among the youth in Barisal, Rangpur and Jashore to raise awareness. Some youngsters have already filed RTI with different offices, seeking various information. They shared their irritating experience at the programme.

One of them, Babul Hossen from Jashore, said, "I have filed an RTI with a government hospital seeking information on its two years' budget and expenses as well as the condition of the operating out-of-order machines. Twenty days have gone by, but I have not got any information from them." 

"Government officers have a lack of positive attitude toward providing information and we are doubtful if they have proper knowledge on RTI," he noted. 

While addressing the programme as chief guest, Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed said the officers who are involved in corruption want to hide information and show a negative attitude towards information seekers.

But the RTI Act has provisions to punish the people who will not provide information, he added.

He then urged all to file more RTI applications for getting information to ensure accountability in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Right to Information (RTI) Act / Youth Allowance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

1h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 