72hrs time frame for rape case filing unconstitutional: Law minister 

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 07:58 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The suggestion of not recording a rape case after 72 hours of the offense is illegal and unconstitutional, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

The minister also said that the ministry will write to the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain seeking stripping of judicial authority of a Dhaka lower court judge, who made the observation while passing the verdict in a rape case.

Anisul Haque made the remarks while responding to a reporter's query on Saturday at the funeral programme of late Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Basen Majumder in the capital.

Earlier, on 11 November, Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka 7th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children Repression made the observation while passing the verdict in the Banani Raintree Hotel double rape case.

The court acquitted all five accused, including Shafat Ahmed, from the charges of the case filed with the Banani Police Station in 2017.

The judge also rebuked the investigation officer for submitting the charge sheet even though the crimes against the accused could not be proved and thus for "wasting the court's time".

The observation drew huge criticism from various sections of the society.

University teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artists, as well as men and women from different walks of life brought out a procession on early Friday with banners, placards and festoons.

Titled "Shekol Bhangar Padajatra" (A march to break the shackles), the participants of the rally also demanded Section 155 (4) of Evidence Act 1872, that allows a rape accused to question the character of victim, to be repealed.

Protesters questioned if the judge's recommendation insinuated that rape is legal after 72 hours of the incident.

Ismot Ara Ame, inspector of Women Support and Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the five accused on 8 June 2017.

