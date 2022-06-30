4 metropolitans get new police commissioners

Four police officials have been appointed as commissioners of Chattogram, Rangpur, Gazipur, and Barishal Metropolitan Police.

The new commissioners were appointed on Thursday (30 June) in a circular issued by Police-1 branch of the home ministry's public security division.

According to the notification, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Krishna Pada Roy has been promoted as Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner; Dhaka Range Office Additional DIG Nure Alam Mina has been promoted and posted as Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner; Additional DIG of River Police Molla Nazrul has been promoted and posted to Gazipur Metropolitan Police, and Addl DIG Saiful Islam has been appointed as the commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police.

Besides, DIG of Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya has been made DIG of Mymensingh Range and Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud has been made DIG of Rangpur Range.