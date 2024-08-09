361 police stations, out of 639, resume operations: Police HQ

Uttara East Police Station on 6 August, a day after it was vandalised. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Out of 110 police stations in metropolitan areas, 70 have resumed operations today, the Police Headquarters said in a statement issued tonight (9 August).

Besides, 291 police stations, out of 529 in various ranges, have also resumed activities, the press statement said.

According to media reports, at least 29 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have begun their operations after a three-day work abstention by the policemen.

Among other areas, normal operations of 11 bordering police stations near the Rangpur range and 10 bordering police stations near the Khulna range have started under the overall supervision of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), reports BSS.

The operation of 11 police stations including Hakimpur police station in Dinajpur bordering Rangpur range, Hatibandha and Patgram police stations in Lalmonirhat, Haripur police station in Thakurgaon, Atowari and Tetulia police stations in Panchagarh, Phulbari, Rowmari, Char-Rajibpur, Kachakata and Dhushmara police stations in Kurigram have started under the security of BGB, a press release said today.

A total of 10 police stations including Benapole Port police station in Jashore, Kaliganj, Debhata and Kalaroa police stations in Satkhira, Darshana and Jibannagar police stations in Chuadanga, Meherpur Sadar, Mujibnagar and Gangni police stations and Daulatpur police station in Kushtia have started operations.

Police stations across the country came under attack in the aftermath of the ouster of the Awami League-led government earlier this week, resulting in an work abstention by policemen.