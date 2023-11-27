230 BGB platoons, 426 RAB units deployed across the country

230 BGB platoons, 426 RAB units deployed across the country

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 11:18 am
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected

A total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 426 units of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterway called by the BNP, Jamaat has been underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, and ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and media affairs, confirmed the security development this morning.

Since Monday (27 November) morning, 28 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to resist any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the number of RAB units in Dhaka is 142 today. 

Members of the RAB and BGB have been performing their duties to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the country since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartal at the end of last month.

In order to ensure the security of passengers and goods, RAB is also escorting long-distance public transport and cargo transport to their destinations in different parts of the country.

Moreover, RAB detectives are maintaining undercover surveillance at key locations such as bus stands and railway stations to prevent arson attacks and violence.

Earlier yesterday, an equal number of BGB platoons along with 430 RAB units were deployed across the country as part of the heightened security amid ongoing political strikes.

