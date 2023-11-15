214 BGB platoons deployed across the country
To maintain law and order, a total of 214 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties and the unrest in the readymade garments (RMG) sector.
Thirty-three BGB platoons have been deployed around garment factories in Dhaka and adjacent areas, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.
Another 48-hour blockade, called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties to press home their one-point demand, is underway today.