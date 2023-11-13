189 BGB platoons deployed across the country amid BNP-Jamaat's 48hr blockade

BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the 48-hour blockade across the country on 13 November. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

A total of 189 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Monday (13 November) morning.

Today, on the second day of the 48-hour blockade, 25 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

Moreover, adequate BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country.

Like the previous blockades, members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

For the fourth time, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties have called a countrywide blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home their one-point demand ahead of the national election.

