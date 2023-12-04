154 BGB platoons, 424 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

Law & order

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

154 BGB platoons, 424 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:42 am
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected

To maintain law and order, a total of 154 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 424 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol teams have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

On Monday (4 November), the second day of the 48-hour blockade, 20 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

An adequate number of BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country, said BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Like the previous hartal-blockades, members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

As part of the security measures, 424 patrol teams of RAB were deployed across the country to maintain law and order, said Imran Khan, RAB Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director ANM Emran Khan said.

Besides, 132 patrol teams of the elite force were deployed in the capital.

A total of 11 arson incidents were reported across the country in the past three days till 6am on Sunday, said fire service authorities. Of the total vehicles, four were set on fire in Dhaka, five in Gazipur, and one each in Sylhet and Dinajpur.

Three covered vans, five buses and three trucks were set on fire during this period starting from 6am on 30 November.

So far, 244 vehicles and establishments have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since 28 October, according to the fire service.

Bangladesh / Top News

BGB / RAB / Law Enforcement / 9th Phase of Blockade / Nationwide blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

4h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

19h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

18h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

15h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

14h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

18h | TBS Stories