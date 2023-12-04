154 BGB platoons, 424 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

To maintain law and order, a total of 154 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 424 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol teams have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

On Monday (4 November), the second day of the 48-hour blockade, 20 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

An adequate number of BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country, said BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

Like the previous hartal-blockades, members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

As part of the security measures, 424 patrol teams of RAB were deployed across the country to maintain law and order, said Imran Khan, RAB Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director ANM Emran Khan said.

Besides, 132 patrol teams of the elite force were deployed in the capital.

A total of 11 arson incidents were reported across the country in the past three days till 6am on Sunday, said fire service authorities. Of the total vehicles, four were set on fire in Dhaka, five in Gazipur, and one each in Sylhet and Dinajpur.

Three covered vans, five buses and three trucks were set on fire during this period starting from 6am on 30 November.

So far, 244 vehicles and establishments have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since 28 October, according to the fire service.