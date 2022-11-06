120 institutional plots approved in Purbachal: State minister

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:31 pm

State minister Sharif Ahmed. Photo: Collected
State minister Sharif Ahmed. Photo: Collected

A total of 120 institutional plots have been approved in Purbachal, said State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed Sunday. 

The state minister made the announcement at the Parliament in response to a question from Awami League lawmaker Shamim Osman during the question-and-answer session. 

Shamim Osman placed the question seeking to know what will happen to those individuals who are not receiving plots despite paying money.

In response, Sharif Ahmed said, "We have approved 120 institutional plots in Purbachal. We have been able to approve these plots without any litigation issues. In particular, an NGO and environmentalist organisation filed a case against the institutional plots.

"Ministry secretary and I have spoken to the Attorney General about this. Arrangements will soon be made to register the plots to those who have paid so far," he added.

