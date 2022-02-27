106 policemen died of Covid-19 serving the country: IGP

As many as 106 policemen have died of Covid-19 in the last two years of the pandemic, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Sunday (27 February).

"Besides, more than 7,000 policemen have been infected with Covid-19. They have recovered and re-engaged in the service of the country and the welfare of the people," said the IGP after inaugurating the Police Memorial at Police Staff College in Mirpur of the capital.

The IGP said the police force of this country fired the first bullet in favour of the war of liberation and independence in response to Bangabandhu's call in 1971.

"Since then, the members of Bangladesh Police Force formed through the liberation war have been dedicating themselves every year to serve the people, for security, for the discipline and stability of this country," he added.

The IGP also said the Defense Forces fight to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country in a state of war. "And in peacetime, the police are always engaged in war. This war is against those who are engaged in the destruction of society and the state."

"Where there is war, there is danger of death," he said. "We lose our colleagues every year. They were martyred to maintain peace and order in the country and to provide security to the people."

"When one of our policemen sacrifices his/her life, we do not lose a single person. We lost one of our colleagues, comrades and friends," the IGP said.

At the same time, the family loses their loved ones, he added.

Referring to the construction of the police memorial, the IGP said Police Memorial Day is being celebrated since 2017. "We have been trying to establish such a memorial since 2010."

"Today, after 12 years, this initiative has been successful."

Additional IGs, heads of various units of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, senior police officers, engineers and architects concerned of the Public Works and Architecture Department and officials of contractors were present at the event.