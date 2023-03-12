Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension without relaxing conditions

Bangladesh

UNB
12 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 04:46 pm

Related News

Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension without relaxing conditions

UNB
12 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 04:46 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Ministry of Law has given its opinion in favour of extending the period of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentences suspension by another six months on the existing conditions.

"The law ministry has given its opinion for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension period by another six months on the existing conditions. Already the opinion of the ministry has been sent to the home ministry, said Law Minister Anisul Huq while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The law ministry on Thursday received a petition seeking another extended suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term.

The BNP chairperson's younger brother Shamim Eskandar submitted a fresh application recently to the home ministry seeking a further extension to the suspended jail term of his sister as her release period will end on 24 March.

In the application, he also urged the government to relax the conditions of the BNP chief's release and allow her to go abroad for treatment.

In the previous applications, Khaleda's family also sought permission to send her abroad for medical treatment.

This is the seventh time the BNP chief's family sought an extension to her suspended jail term.

The government accepted all the previous applications but did not give Khaleda permission to go abroad for treatment.

On various occasions, the law minister explained that there was no legal scope to relax the conditions given by the government during Khaleda's first release through an executive order.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

The government has so far extended the convicted former prime minister's conditional release six times, with the last extension on 18 September 2022.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

The 77-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release in 2020. She also received treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital six times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021

As per her physicians, Khaleda has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

They have long been saying that the BNP chief needs to receive treatment in any advanced medical centre abroad for her critical diseases, including liver cirrhosis.
 

Top News

Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

6h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

6h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

6h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

37m | Tech Talk
Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

1h | TBS Face to Face
Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

2h | TBS Stories
Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 