Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension for 6 months

The law ministry has recommended extending the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension for another six months.

The decision came Wednesday (16 March) afternoon after her family applied for the extension earlier this week.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said the ministry has sent its opinion to the home ministry in favour of the extension.

Earlier in the morning, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the opinion of the law ministry on the application of Khaleda's family will be sent to the home ministry later in the day.

The former prime minister, jailed on charges of corruption in 2018, was first let out of prison on 25 March 2020 after her jail sentence was suspended. The last six-month jail term suspension is set to end on 24 March.

Convicted in two corruption cases, she was temporarily released by the government by an executive order considering her age and on humanitarian grounds amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

In April this year, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital. She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal.

Besides, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years after a special court convicted her in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case in October 2018. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.