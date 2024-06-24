Law minister dismisses claims of inadequate treatment for Khaleda Zia

24 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 04:30 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq has dismissed claims that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is not receiving adequate medical treatment in Bangladesh, calling such accusations "laughable."

During a press briefing at his office in the Secretariat today (24 June), the minister addressed journalists' questions regarding the ongoing treatment of Khaleda Zia.

"Khaleda Zia requires medical treatment, and she is receiving it at the hospital where she is currently admitted. That is why she remains in stable condition. She has several chronic ailments that are not fully curable, but the necessary treatments to manage these conditions are being administered," he stated.

Anisul Huq also highlighted recent medical procedures, noting, "Just yesterday at around 4pm, a pacemaker was installed for her, and she is now in stable condition due to that pacemaker."

"When local doctors deemed it necessary to bring in specialists from abroad for her treatment, the government did not hesitate to grant permission. Therefore, those who claim that Khaleda Zia is not receiving proper treatment are only making themselves appear ridiculous," he added.

When asked about questions regarding his sincerity and humanity, the minister responded, "Listen, we need to check if they are in the right frame of mind. They make these statements because their approach is not balanced. If they wish to express anger and frustration towards me through press conferences, they are free to do so. However, I hope they refrain from personal attacks."

