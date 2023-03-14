Law minister discusses DSA with civil society members

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday held a discussion with representatives of civil society at the ministry regarding different points of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak also attended the meeting, law ministry sources said.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dhaka University International Relations Prof Dr CR Abrar, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, academic activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin, rights activist Md Saimum Reza Talukder, Sharmin Khan, former director of National Data Center Tarique M Barkatullah, Start-Up Bangladesh Company Limited Managing Director Md Sami Ahmed, A2I Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, Edge Project consultant Md Abdul Bari and BGD E-Gov Cirt senior technical specialist Tawhidur Rahman, were present at the meeting, among others.

The civil society members pointed out their matters of concern, suggestions and demands to the ministers at the meeting about the act.

The law minister and the state minister for ICT Division are scheduled to hold another meeting at the same venue on the matter on 30 March, where they will express their opinions on the much-talked-about law.

The law minister on different occasions reiterated the fact that the government is willing to accept logical suggestions of stakeholders on the Digital Security Act.

On 6 March, he said the present government wants to hear all the logical suggestions and has no intention of gagging the country's civil society.

"Government will listen to those who speak for the people. It would take the recommendation made at this function seriously and the door of discussion on the Digital Security Act is open for all," he said on that day.