Law minister discusses DSA with civil society members

Bangladesh

BSS
14 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

Law minister discusses DSA with civil society members

BSS
14 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:59 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday held a discussion with representatives of civil society at the ministry regarding different points of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak also attended the meeting, law ministry sources said.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dhaka University International Relations Prof Dr CR Abrar, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, academic activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin, rights activist Md Saimum Reza Talukder, Sharmin Khan, former director of National Data Center Tarique M Barkatullah, Start-Up Bangladesh Company Limited Managing Director Md Sami Ahmed, A2I Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, Edge Project consultant Md Abdul Bari and BGD E-Gov Cirt senior technical specialist Tawhidur Rahman, were present at the meeting, among others.

The civil society members pointed out their matters of concern, suggestions and demands to the ministers at the meeting about the act.

The law minister and the state minister for ICT Division are scheduled to hold another meeting at the same venue on the matter on 30 March, where they will express their opinions on the much-talked-about law.

The law minister on different occasions reiterated the fact that the government is willing to accept logical suggestions of stakeholders on the Digital Security Act.

On 6 March, he said the present government wants to hear all the logical suggestions and has no intention of gagging the country's civil society.

"Government will listen to those who speak for the people. It would take the recommendation made at this function seriously and the door of discussion on the Digital Security Act is open for all," he said on that day.

Top News

DSA / Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

19m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July