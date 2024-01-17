Law minister calls for swift justice delivery to reduce public sufferings

Bangladesh

UNB
17 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 07:39 pm

Related News

Law minister calls for swift justice delivery to reduce public sufferings

He instructed the deputy attorney generals and assistant attorney generals to promptly handle the intimation of many writ petitions filed in the High Court

UNB
17 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 07:39 pm
A file photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has called for swift justice delivery to alleviate the sufferings and distress of the people.

He conveyed this message when female deputy attorney generals (DAGs) and assistant attorney generals (AAGs) met him at his office on Wednesday afternoon to congratulate him for serving for the third consecutive term as law minister.

Secretary to the Law and Justice Division, Golam Sarwar, was also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to the fast track of many cases to reduce the backlog of cases, the minister instructed the deputy attorney generals and assistant attorney generals to promptly handle the intimation of many writ petitions filed in the High Court.

Highlighting various steps of the government to ensure justice, Anisul said the National Legal Aid Services Organisation was also established by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure justice.

She [the premier] enacted the Legal Aid Act in 2000 and established the National Legal Aid Agency under this Act, the minister added.

"When the BNP came to power in 2001, the activities of this organisation came to a standstill. When Sheikh Hasina formed her government again in 2009, this organisation was activated, and in the last 5–7 years it has been under a system. A legal aid office has also been set up in the Supreme Court premises," he said.

The minister said the Supreme Court Bar Association's tireless efforts and leadership to implement the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the Liberation War had a significant impact on public opinion in the last election.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Justice / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

15m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

1h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

1h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

2h | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

3h | Videos