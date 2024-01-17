Law minister calls for swift justice delivery to reduce public sufferings

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has called for swift justice delivery to alleviate the sufferings and distress of the people.

He conveyed this message when female deputy attorney generals (DAGs) and assistant attorney generals (AAGs) met him at his office on Wednesday afternoon to congratulate him for serving for the third consecutive term as law minister.

Secretary to the Law and Justice Division, Golam Sarwar, was also present on the occasion.

Referring to the fast track of many cases to reduce the backlog of cases, the minister instructed the deputy attorney generals and assistant attorney generals to promptly handle the intimation of many writ petitions filed in the High Court.

Highlighting various steps of the government to ensure justice, Anisul said the National Legal Aid Services Organisation was also established by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure justice.

She [the premier] enacted the Legal Aid Act in 2000 and established the National Legal Aid Agency under this Act, the minister added.

"When the BNP came to power in 2001, the activities of this organisation came to a standstill. When Sheikh Hasina formed her government again in 2009, this organisation was activated, and in the last 5–7 years it has been under a system. A legal aid office has also been set up in the Supreme Court premises," he said.

The minister said the Supreme Court Bar Association's tireless efforts and leadership to implement the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the Liberation War had a significant impact on public opinion in the last election.