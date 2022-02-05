Law enforcing agencies are not involved in forced disappearance: Kamal

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that the law enforcing agencies of the country are not involved in the forced disappearance.

"We always say that members of our law enforcing agencies are not involved in any forced disappearance. No one goes missing in Bangladesh, some people go into hiding for various reasons and come back later," he said.

The minister made the statement while replying to a question from journalists after visiting the law and order situation marking the Saraswati Puja at Rajdhani High School in city's Manik Miah Avenue.

Police officials and members of the Puja organizing committee were present on the occasion.

Wherever people go missing, they are found after few days as they go into hiding for various reasons, Kamal said, adding but those incidents are termed as 'forced disappearance'.
Speaking about the law and order situation in the hill areas, the minister said apart from some problems in the hills, situation is much better than previous time.

"Police forces will be deployed in the hill districts where the army has set up many camps to maintain law and order," he added.

Asked about foreign 'lobbyist appointment' issue, Kamal said "We are working to find who and how sent money abroad in the name of appointing lobbyists. We think those involved in sending the money are part of the conspiracy. They will be brought to justice soon".

