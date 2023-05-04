Law enforcers working to ensure peaceful celebration of all religious festivals: IGP

UNB
04 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
04 May, 2023, 04:05 pm

Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Police
Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Police

Law enforcement agencies  are working to ensure security so that people of all religions can celebrate their religious festivals peacefully, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday.

"We stand with you in any need and we are always ready to help you in any way," he said while talking to reporters after visiting the law and order situation at Merul Badda International Buddhist Bihar in the city during the celebration of Buddha Purnima.

Law enforcement  agencies are working as per the directives of the prime minister to ensure security in different  religious occasions as people in Bangladesh believe in communal harmony, said the IGP.

He also urged people to inform the police immediately in case of any occurrence or any untoward incident. He suggested calling the emergency service 999 to get a prompt response.

Regarding security at Rohingya camps, he said,  "Necessary steps are being taken whenever there is any criminal activities at Rohingya camp and police always take prompt action," he said.

He also said law enforcement agencies achieved success in combating militancy and terrorism by working together with people of the country after adopting the 'zero tolerance policy' taken by the prime minister.

 

