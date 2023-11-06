228 BGB platoons deployed as law enforcers on high alert amid nationwide blockade

BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

As the nationwide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat enters its second day, law enforcement agencies are on high alert, taking proactive measures to maintain law and order across the country.

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has heightened its efforts to control the law and order situation, not only in the capital city but also across the country.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of the BGB, confirmed the deployment of 228 platoons to address the unrest and maintain peace amidst the ongoing political demonstrations.

Simultaneously, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has deployed a staggering 460 of its patrol teams across the country.

In Dhaka, 160 patrol teams have been stationed to ensure a heightened security presence during this politically charged period.

RAB's Director of Legal and Media Wing Khandoker Al Moin officially confirmed this large-scale operation, highlighting the organisation's commitment to upholding law and order amidst the ongoing political demonstrations and blockades.

