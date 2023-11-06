228 BGB platoons deployed as law enforcers on high alert amid nationwide blockade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

228 BGB platoons deployed as law enforcers on high alert amid nationwide blockade

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 11:48 am
BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

As the nationwide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat enters its second day, law enforcement agencies are on high alert, taking proactive measures to maintain law and order across the country.

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has heightened its efforts to control the law and order situation, not only in the capital city but also across the country. 

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of the BGB, confirmed the deployment of 228 platoons to address the unrest and maintain peace amidst the ongoing political demonstrations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Simultaneously, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has deployed a staggering 460 of its patrol teams across the country. 

In Dhaka, 160 patrol teams have been stationed to ensure a heightened security presence during this politically charged period. 

RAB's Director of Legal and Media Wing Khandoker Al Moin officially confirmed this large-scale operation, highlighting the organisation's commitment to upholding law and order amidst the ongoing political demonstrations and blockades.
 

Top News

RAB / BGB / Law Enforcement Agencies / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

1h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

3h | Panorama
Sheuly Begum, in her mid-50s, said she lives in constant fear of either incurring a loss or her small roadside stall (located in Naya Paltan) being damaged. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

The lives of small vendors around political hotspots of Dhaka

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

9m | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

16h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

15h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

17h | TBS Today