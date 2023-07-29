Law enforcers on high alert at Dhaka entrances ahead of BNP's sit-in

A heavy presence of police and other law enforcement agency members is visible in Jatrabari. Photo: TBS

Many members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of BNP's planned sit-in.

Important entry points of Dhaka, including Aminbazar, Gabtoli, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Abdullahpur, are full of members of law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcers took a position with all the self-defence preparations at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jatrabari, one of the main entrances to the capital. They took position on Donia University College ground with prison vans, APCs, water cannons and other protective measures.

However, BNP leaders and activists have not started the sit-in yet. BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas will lead the program that is scheduled to start at Donia at 11am.

Police and members of other law enforcement agencies have already been deployed at Aminbazar. Additional Superintendent of Police Abdulla Hil Kafi said, "We will have a strong position to ensure that there is no disruption in the movement of people and no loss of life and property."

Dhaka police took position in Dhaka-Aricha highway's Aminbazar area. Photo: TBS

No BNP leaders and activists have been seen in Aminbazar yet. The flow of traffic was also normal.

Police presence was also visible in Uttara's Azampur, Gabtoli, Technical and Khaleque Petrol Pump in between Kallyanpur and Darussalam.

Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Darus Salam Police Station said they detained 2-4 suspects from different places.

Police personnel has been deployed at Khaleque Petrol Pump between Kallyanpur and Darussalam. Photo: TBS

Police deployed in Uttara's Azampur. Photo: TBS

Police takes position in Dhaka's Gabtoli entrance. Photo: TBS

Police were also seen roaming inside the alleys in Uttara's Azampur.

Members of the police took position in the alleys of Uttara's Azampur. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League withdrew from the sit-in program as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) did not give permission last night. The party leaders and activists will be on alert at every ward office.

BNP announced yesterday (28 July) evening to hold sit-ins at important entry points to Dhaka, including Gabtoli, Uttara, Nayabazar Yusuf Market and Shonir Akhra, from 11am to 4pm today.

BNP and its affiliates are yet to say whether they will cancel the sit-in programme.