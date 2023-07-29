Law enforcers on high alert at Dhaka entrances ahead of BNP's sit-in

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

Law enforcers on high alert at Dhaka entrances ahead of BNP's sit-in

Important entry points of Dhaka, including Aminbazar, Gabtoli, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Abdullahpur, are full of members of law enforcement agencies

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 12:34 pm
A heavy presence of police and other law enforcement agency members is visible in Jatrabari. Photo: TBS
A heavy presence of police and other law enforcement agency members is visible in Jatrabari. Photo: TBS

Many members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of BNP's planned sit-in.

Important entry points of Dhaka, including Aminbazar, Gabtoli, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Abdullahpur, are full of members of law enforcement agencies. 

Law enforcers took a position with all the self-defence preparations at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jatrabari, one of the main entrances to the capital. They took position on Donia University College ground with prison vans, APCs, water cannons and other protective measures.

However, BNP leaders and activists have not started the sit-in yet. BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas will lead the program that is scheduled to start at Donia at 11am.

Police and members of other law enforcement agencies have already been deployed at Aminbazar. Additional Superintendent of Police Abdulla Hil Kafi said, "We will have a strong position to ensure that there is no disruption in the movement of people and no loss of life and property."

Dhaka police took position in Dhaka-Aricha highway&#039;s Aminbazar area. Photo: TBS
Dhaka police took position in Dhaka-Aricha highway's Aminbazar area. Photo: TBS

No BNP leaders and activists have been seen in Aminbazar yet. The flow of traffic was also normal.

Police presence was also visible in Uttara's Azampur, Gabtoli, Technical and Khaleque Petrol Pump in between Kallyanpur and Darussalam.

Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Darus Salam Police Station said they detained 2-4 suspects from different places.

Police personnel has been deployed at Khaleque Petrol Pump between Kallyanpur and Darussalam. Photo: TBS
Police personnel has been deployed at Khaleque Petrol Pump between Kallyanpur and Darussalam. Photo: TBS

Police deployed in Uttara&#039;s Azampur. Photo: TBS
Police deployed in Uttara's Azampur. Photo: TBS

Police takes position in Dhaka&#039;s Gabtoli entrance. Photo: TBS
Police takes position in Dhaka's Gabtoli entrance. Photo: TBS

Police were also seen roaming inside the alleys in Uttara's Azampur.

Members of the police took position in the alleys of Uttara&#039;s Azampur. Photo: TBS
Members of the police took position in the alleys of Uttara's Azampur. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League withdrew from the sit-in program as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) did not give permission last night. The party leaders and activists will be on alert at every ward office.

BNP announced yesterday (28 July) evening to hold sit-ins at important entry points to Dhaka, including Gabtoli, Uttara, Nayabazar Yusuf Market and Shonir Akhra, from 11am to 4pm today.

BNP and its affiliates are yet to say whether they will cancel the sit-in programme.

Top News

BNP / Movement / Dhaka / police / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

5h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

19h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

15h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

16h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
How non-compliance hindering leather industry growth

How non-compliance hindering leather industry growth

15m | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues