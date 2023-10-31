Law enforcers on high alert as 3-day nationwide blockade underway

BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

With the launch of the three-day nationwide blockade by the BNP and Jamaat on Tuesday (31 October), law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert as part of the government's proactive measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the blockade.

A significant deployment of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members has been arranged, with eight platoons stationed in the capital.

Furthermore, an adequate number of BGB platoons have been dispatched across the country to address potential security concerns, as confirmed by BGB Assistant Director Sheikh.

In Chattogram, four platoons of BGB have been deployed, two in Mirsarai and another two Sitakunda upazilas, specifically to bolster overall security and ensure the smooth operation of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway during the blockade.

Another four platoons, consisting of 80 BGB members, were positioned in Bogura to maintain law and order throughout the BNP-Jamaat blockade, according to Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam. These personnel have initiated their patrols across the district.

Local police officials in Bogura have reported strengthened security measures, identifying key locations to focus their efforts on. RAB-12, in collaboration with BGB officials, is actively engaged in maintaining a law and order siege, with two patrol teams conducting highway patrols in the district.

Additionally, a reserve team is on standby at their camp to address any unforeseen situations.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander (Superintendent of Police) Mir Monir Hossain emphasised the monitoring of all communication and transportation networks, including railways, to deter any sabotage attempts within the district. Any such actions will be promptly thwarted, he assured.

In Sylhet, local law enforcement agencies, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are actively patrolling the highway to ensure law and order are upheld. Earlier today, miscreants attempted to disrupt traffic on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway by setting fire to objects and felling trees onto the road. Police swiftly responded, arresting two individuals involved in the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shamsuddoha of South Surma police station stated, "Police are fully prepared to ensure the overall security of the public, and legal actions will be taken against those attempting sabotage." The attempt to set fire to a passenger bus in the Galimpur area of South Surma was successfully thwarted by the swift response of the passengers on board.

In Cox's Bazar, the first day of the three-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat saw heightened security measures in place. Law enforcement forces, including police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and BGB personnel, were visibly patrolling key points and highways. District executive magistrates led teams of law enforcement personnel in ensuring public safety.

Police Superintendent Mahafuzul Islam of Cox's Bazar emphasized the police's commitment to the safety of the common people, citing increased security patrols and swift responses to any incidents or sabotage attempts reported during the blockade.