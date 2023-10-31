Law enforcers on high alert as 3-day nationwide blockade underway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

Law enforcers on high alert as 3-day nationwide blockade underway

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 11:55 am
BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

With the launch of the three-day nationwide blockade by the BNP and Jamaat on Tuesday (31 October), law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert as part of the government's proactive measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the blockade.

A significant deployment of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members has been arranged, with eight platoons stationed in the capital.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Furthermore, an adequate number of BGB platoons have been dispatched across the country to address potential security concerns, as confirmed by BGB Assistant Director Sheikh.

In Chattogram, four platoons of BGB have been deployed, two in Mirsarai and another two Sitakunda upazilas, specifically to bolster overall security and ensure the smooth operation of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway during the blockade.

Photo: Khorshed Alam/TBS
Photo: Khorshed Alam/TBS

Another four platoons, consisting of 80 BGB members, were positioned in Bogura to maintain law and order throughout the BNP-Jamaat blockade, according to Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam. These personnel have initiated their patrols across the district.

Local police officials in Bogura have reported strengthened security measures, identifying key locations to focus their efforts on. RAB-12, in collaboration with BGB officials, is actively engaged in maintaining a law and order siege, with two patrol teams conducting highway patrols in the district.

Additionally, a reserve team is on standby at their camp to address any unforeseen situations.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander (Superintendent of Police) Mir Monir Hossain emphasised the monitoring of all communication and transportation networks, including railways, to deter any sabotage attempts within the district. Any such actions will be promptly thwarted, he assured.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Sylhet, local law enforcement agencies, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are actively patrolling the highway to ensure law and order are upheld. Earlier today, miscreants attempted to disrupt traffic on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway by setting fire to objects and felling trees onto the road. Police swiftly responded, arresting two individuals involved in the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shamsuddoha of South Surma police station stated, "Police are fully prepared to ensure the overall security of the public, and legal actions will be taken against those attempting sabotage." The attempt to set fire to a passenger bus in the Galimpur area of South Surma was successfully thwarted by the swift response of the passengers on board.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Cox's Bazar, the first day of the three-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat saw heightened security measures in place. Law enforcement forces, including police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and BGB personnel, were visibly patrolling key points and highways. District executive magistrates led teams of law enforcement personnel in ensuring public safety.

Police Superintendent Mahafuzul Islam of Cox's Bazar emphasized the police's commitment to the safety of the common people, citing increased security patrols and swift responses to any incidents or sabotage attempts reported during the blockade.

Top News

Law Enforcement / law enforcers / BGB / Nationwide blockade / BNP protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

28m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

17h | TBS SPORTS