Law enforcement, awareness must for stopping unnecessary honking, say rights activists

Proper law enforcement and creating awareness among people is a must to stop unnecessary honking in Dhaka, experts and environmental activists said on Wednesday.

They urged car drivers to refrain from unnecessary honking, noting that such noise is one of the main sources of sound pollution in the capital.

They made the remarks at a human chain programme against needless honking at Shahbagh. The programme, organised on the occasion of International Noise Awareness Day, was attended by activists and students several rights organisations and education institutions.

Last month, the megacity topped the list of noisiest cities in the world, according to the 'Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches' report by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Speakers said the government has formulated Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006 to control noise pollution.

Under the rules, the acceptable sound limit in the silent areas is 50 dB in the daytime and 40dB at night; in residential areas 55dB in the daytime and 45dB at night; in the mixed areas 60dB in the daytime and 50dB at night, etc. The guidelines say exceeding the maximum noise level in certain areas is a punishable offence.

However, in reality, the noise level is twice the standard level in many areas.

ANM Mashum Billah Bhunya, policy officer, The Institute of Wellbeing Bangladesh, said law enforcers can confiscate a source or equipment that produces more noise than the prescribed level in the guidelines. There is also a penalty of one month's imprisonment or a fine of Tk5000 or both in case of a first-time offence. But due to the lack of proper enforcement of the law, noise pollution is rampant and on the rise.

Presiding over the campaign, Abu Naser Khan, chairman of Poribesh Bachao Andolon, said, "Noise pollution causes hearing loss as well as various problems including high blood pressure, anxiety, sleep disturbances, mental exhaustion."

He said there is no alternative for raising awareness among motorists about reducing vehicle noise pollution.