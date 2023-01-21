Law enforcement agencies’ role to ensure security of Rohingyas should not be undermined: Shahriar

Bangladesh

UNB
21 January, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 04:20 pm

The state minister said the sustained diplomatic efforts by the government helped the Rohingya issue keep alive

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Saturday said it is one of the most challenging task for the law enforcement agencies to deal with the safety and security issues of the Rohingyas and host community in Cox's Bazar and their role should not be undermined.  
 
The state minister referred to various criminal activities in the camps and assured of taking appropriate steps to maintain law and order situation there.

Speaking as the chief guest at a senior level dialogue on "Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific Collaboration: Priority Issues and Concerns" at a city hotel, he said the government has taken a combination of bilateral, regional and multilateral efforts to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis. 
 
The state minister said the sustained diplomatic efforts by the government helped the Rohingya issue keep alive. 
 
Bangladesh Center for Indo Pacific Affairs and Department of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University hosted the dialogue moderated by Bangladesh Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs Executive Director Professor Shahab Enam Khan. 
 
Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU) Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md Khurshed Alam, Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, among others, spoke. 
 
Talking about the Indo-Pacific issues, the state minister said it is not about joining, it is more about having some principles and any misperception needs to be removed. 

