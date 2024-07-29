Law enforcement agencies carrying out operations to catch saboteurs: NHRC chief

Law enforcement agencies are carrying out operations to detain saboteurs involved in vandalism and other criminal activities to ensure public safety, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said today (29 July).

In a statement, the NHRC chairman called for upholding human rights by ensuring that only those with concrete evidence of criminal activity are prosecuted, while protecting the innocents from abuse.

"The recent violence has resulted in tragic loss of lives and irreparable damage to national assets. These acts are a grave violation of human rights. It is imperative to swiftly restore public safety, alleviate public suffering, and ensure security for all citizens," Kamal Uddin said.

He also mentioned that the reports of mass arrests have created panic among the public.

The commission demands an immediate return to normalcy and respect for citizens' human rights.

"Mass arrests must cease, and law enforcement should focus on identifying and apprehending only the criminals," said the NHRC chief.