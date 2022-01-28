Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act-2022" will be considered as a unique milestone in the Bangladesh's history in ensuring the people's rights to vote.

"With the enactment of this law, Bangladesh will go one step ahead further to institutionalise democracy," he told a press briefing at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League extends its heartfelt greetings to all the members of Jatiya Sangsad, including the Leader of the Parliament, on the passage of the "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill-2022" in the House on Thursday.

He reiterated that the ruling AL, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to ensuring democracy and peoples' rights to vote as per the country's Constitution.

Everything, which has been done to constitute a strong Election Commission in Bangladesh and to strengthen the EC, has been achieved under the leadership of Awami League, he said.

Like other democratic countries, Quader said, the AL government has taken all possible measures to make the EC neutral and strengthened.

He said in line of the constitution, this law will play a very effective role in forming an independent, neutral and strong Election Commission to ensure the peoples' voting rights, following the democratic process.

The AL general secretary said a vested quarter of the country is terming the law "unacceptable" for its nefarious political purposes.

Voicing concern over the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the law on EC formation, he said Fakhrul is making mischievous statements to this end.

Qauder said the Fakhrul's statements were nothing but a mockery to the country's democracy, all parliament members, the Constitution and the rule of law as well.

Fakhrul is making false, misleading and imaginary remarks aiming to make the law questionable, he said, adding that BNP has no faith in the laws and the Constitution of the country.

So, the road transport minister said, without the people's mandate, the BNP wants to seize state power through conspiracy and by making their foreign masters satisfied.

About the BNP's lobbyist hiring abroad, he said Mirza Fakhrul has admitted it and even sent letters to the political leaders and organisations of the US administration asking them to take action against Bangladesh.

"This is a matter of great shame for the nation," Quader added.