Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
28 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader

BSS
28 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act-2022" will be considered as a unique milestone in the Bangladesh's history in ensuring the people's rights to vote.

"With the enactment of this law, Bangladesh will go one step ahead further to institutionalise democracy," he told a press briefing at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League extends its heartfelt greetings to all the members of Jatiya Sangsad, including the Leader of the Parliament, on the passage of the "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill-2022" in the House on Thursday.

He reiterated that the ruling AL, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to ensuring democracy and peoples' rights to vote as per the country's Constitution.

Everything, which has been done to constitute a strong Election Commission in Bangladesh and to strengthen the EC, has been achieved under the leadership of Awami League, he said.

Like other democratic countries, Quader said, the AL government has taken all possible measures to make the EC neutral and strengthened.

He said in line of the constitution, this law will play a very effective role in forming an independent, neutral and strong Election Commission to ensure the peoples' voting rights, following the democratic process.

The AL general secretary said a vested quarter of the country is terming the law "unacceptable" for its nefarious political purposes.

Voicing concern over the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the law on EC formation, he said Fakhrul is making mischievous statements to this end.

Qauder said the Fakhrul's statements were nothing but a mockery to the country's democracy, all parliament members, the Constitution and the rule of law as well.

Fakhrul is making false, misleading and imaginary remarks aiming to make the law questionable, he said, adding that BNP has no faith in the laws and the Constitution of the country.

So, the road transport minister said, without the people's mandate, the BNP wants to seize state power through conspiracy and by making their foreign masters satisfied.

About the BNP's lobbyist hiring abroad, he said Mirza Fakhrul has admitted it and even sent letters to the political leaders and organisations of the US administration asking them to take action against Bangladesh.

"This is a matter of great shame for the nation," Quader added.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / EC formation law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building