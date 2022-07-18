Law Commission publishes book titled ‘The journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh’

The Bangladesh Law Commission has published a book highlighting the history of the turbulent journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

The Bangla book titled "Abhigat Parikramay Bangladesh Shongbidhan" and its English translation "The Journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh", published recently, entails the entire story of the charter's formulation.

The research book was compiled and edited by former Chief Justice and current Chairman of Law Commission ABM Khairul Haque and former Justice and member of Law Commission ATM Fazle Kabir.

In the foreword of the book, ABM Khairul Haque and ATM Fazle Kabir said, "The dictator rulers tried to destroy the fundamental clauses of our holy and glorious constitution to carry out unlawful activities during their rule.

"Moreover, the dictators not only used the Constitution to hide their illicit activities but also tried to legitimise the decrees, regulations and orders they issued through illegal amendments to the Constitution."

The preface also reads, "The history of the continuous conspiracy of the rulers to destroy our sacred constitution is not reflected in any printed version of the book. As a result, its fateful journey will remain unknown to most Bangladeshis."

Since the formulation of the constitution in 1972, it has come under attack at various times, calling for many alterations. Seventeen amendments have been made so far.

Especially after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in 1975, the original constitution was extensively damaged during the military rule. The book discusses these stories in detail.

It depicts the changes that have been made over the last 50 years, highlighting the parts that were edited.

The main purpose of the book is to present the new generation with the detailed history of how the constitution has evolved.

Nakshi Kantha, which was the cover of the original constitution of 1972, has been incorporated in the book's cover.

It is said in the endnote of the book, published with Bangabandhu's picture in the cover, the last constitution printed in 2016 includes all the amendments to the constitution, the schedules, the historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the country's first constitutional document which was the declaration of independence of 26 March 1971.

Although, the new editions of the Constitution printed by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department did not adequately reflect the succession of amendments to the Constitution by the Parliament at various times and the undesired changes made by usurpers through illegal means.

Since the matter came to the attention of the Law Commission, they took up the responsibility of publishing the Constitution.

According to Law Commission sources, the chairman of the commission is about to retire.

Due to lack of time, only 40 copies of the book were computer printed, and given as gifts to the president, prime minister, parliament speaker, chief justice, law minister and some others.

The Law Commission will take the initiative to print more copies of the book upon demand and availability of necessary support.