New law coming on how parties can do politics: Home Affairs Adviser Sakhawat

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:48 pm

"Those who will do politics according to that law, will run political parties. And those who don't agree, can't do politics," the adviser told reporters at the Secretariat today (11 August).

Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain. File Photo: Collected
Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain. File Photo: Collected

An initiative has been taken to formulate a law on how the political parties can do politics in the country, said Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, adviser for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Those who will do politics according to that law, will run political parties. And those who don't agree, can't do politics," the adviser told reporters at the Secretariat today (11 August).

"I have already requested to prepare a draft. We will discuss it with the authorities concerned," he added.

The home affairs adviser also said the government will consider any policemen not reporting for duty within the upcoming Thursday as unwilling to continue working.

He added that everything that has happened in recent days will be subject to an investigation.

"The judiciary will adjudicate based on the investigation," he said.

"There is no need for anyone to be afraid. No innocent person will be harmed in any way," he added. 

Addressing the public, he said, "Do not assault the police. You surely understand the necessity of the police.

"Whether it is the occurrence of robberies or the fear of them, please try to understand the need for the police," he added.

The adviser also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in extortion. 

He said he had already discussed this matter with the Army chief.

"A political party linked to Bangabandhu and the history of the independence struggle is now in disarray, fleeing. The country is in a critical situation now, and you are taking advantage of it," he added. 

"This needs to stop. I have received reports of extortion in Karwan Bazar and attempts to take over a bank by firing inside it. This cannot continue," the home affairs adviser said. 

"I do what I say," he said, mentioning that he served in the army. 

Addressing the public, Sakhawat Hossain said, "Do not give in to extortion. If someone asks for money, hold them."

