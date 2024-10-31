Law Adviser Asif Nazrul to carry out speaker’s financial, administrative responsibilities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 08:00 pm

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul to carry out speaker's financial, administrative responsibilities

He also said the Advisory Council of the interim government has congratulated the national women's football team for their recent SAFF Championship victory

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 08:00 pm
Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam speaks at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Commission on 31 October. Photo: Courtesy
Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam speaks at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Commission on 31 October. Photo: Courtesy

Law, Justice and Parliament Adviser Asif Nazrul will carry out the financial and administrative duties of the parliament speaker.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed the information at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today (31 October).

He also said the Advisory Council of the interim government has congratulated the national women's football team for their recent SAFF Championship victory.

Speaking about reports on the football players not getting their monthly salaries for the last two months, the press secretary said, "This is due to [former BFF president Kazi] Salahuddin. We hope the issue will be solved shortly."

"Discussions are ongoing with the BCB and BFF regarding the pay disparity between women and men teams," he added.

Addressing the recent protest by students of the Dhaka University-affiliated colleges, Shafiqul said the representatives of seven colleges held a meeting with the sports adviser and the education adviser.

"The meeting decided that for the operation of the seven colleges, a place will be fixed within Dhaka University where their administrative work can be done. They will have separate registrars and dedicated officers. This entire matter will be done in coordination with UGC and Dhaka University," he said.

Speaking about the government's decision on allowing BCS candidates to participate a maximum of four times in exams, he said the matter was discussed and debated in the advisory council. This decision has been taken from there.

