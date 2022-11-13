Russian foreign minister’s visit: Dhaka to focus on energy cooperation, Rohingya issue

Bangladesh

UNB
13 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:47 pm

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Considering the current situation, Bangladesh will explore the possibility of cooperation in the energy sector with Russia during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned official visit here later this month.

Bangladesh will also discuss food grains supply and quick implementation of the projects that are in the pipeline including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen hinted that these areas are likely to be discussed during the bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"We have invited him and there is a possibility that he will be here. We will welcome him, and the visit will give us an opportunity to highlight our challenges and priority issues with Russia," he told reporters on Sunday after a seminar at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Masud also said Bangladesh wants Russia closer to Bangladesh to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The foreign secretary, however, said there are still many days and reminded that Russia remains in an intensive situation.

"The invitation to take part in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting for Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has been received and the work is on as regards the possibility of this visit," an official at the Russian Embassy in Dhaka told UNB.

Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poorest countries - TASS

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen invited his Russian counterpart to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers (COM) meeting to be held in Dhaka on 24 November.

Sergey Lavrov is likely to be here on 23 November to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest apart from his key focus on the IORA meeting.

Russia is a dialogue partner of the IORA.

Bangladesh, the current chair of the IORA, expects over a dozen ministers including the Russian foreign minister at the meeting, a senior official told UNB.

The Russian foreign minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with Momen.

Momen met his Russian counterpart last month in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the CICA Summit and apprised him of the current situation of the Rohingya.

He stressed the need for stronger international support for resolving the Rohingya crisis.

In August, Sergey Lavrov met with his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin and other top officials in Naypyitaw.

The IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be hosted by Bangladesh, will be preceded by the 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials on 22-23 November.

The IORA is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 member states and 10 dialogue partners.

IORA member states are Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The 23 IORA member states and 10 dialogue partners are expected to join the ministerial and senior official meetings.

Bangladesh assumed the position of the IORA Chair at the 21st IORA COM meeting in Dhaka held on 17 November 2021 and adopted the theme of "Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development."

