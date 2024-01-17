Lavrov to Hasan Mahmud: Russia-Bangladesh ties based on solid foundation of friendship

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud on his appointment to the post of Foreign Minister.

"The Russia-Bangladesh relations are based on the solid foundation of friendship laid during the period of struggle of the East Bengal people for independence," he said in a message.

The Russian Foreign Minister said they look forward to the continuation of productive interaction between the foreign offices of the two countries for the benefit of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic and other practical areas.

The Russian foreign minister wished Dr Mahmud sound health and success at his responsible post.