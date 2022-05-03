Launch, speedboat movement halted on Shimulia-Banglabazar route for 2 hours

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) authorities had stopped launch and speedboat movement on the Shimulia-Banglabazar-Majhirkandi route from 9am till 11am on Tuesday due to increased wind speed and high waves in the Padma River.

Photo: TBS

BIWTA Assistant Director and Port Officer Md Shahadat Hossain said a Nor'wester has been sweeping over Dhaka's Keraniganj, Dohar and Narisha areas.

As the Nor'wester drew closer to Mawa ghat, launch and speedboat movement on the Shimulia-Kanthalbari and Majhikandi inland waterways had been stopped for two hours from 9am till 11am.