Launch services suspended on Barishal's internal routes amid cyclone Dana

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 02:28 pm

Related News

Launch services suspended on Barishal's internal routes amid cyclone Dana

Earlier, launch operations on the Bhola-Maju Chowdhury Hat route were also suspended.

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 02:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Launch services on Barishal's internal routes have been suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Dana, according to an announcement by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). 

Abdur Razzak, Barishal River Port officer and deputy director of BIWTA, confirmed the development, stating, "There hasn't been a significant impact of the cyclone at the river port. However, due to the hoisting of cautionary signal number 2, all launch services on internal routes have been suspended from 11am today. A decision regarding the Dhaka-Barishal route is yet to be made."

Earlier, launch operations on the Bhola-Maju Chowdhury Hat route were also suspended. Meanwhile, Barishal has been experiencing light rainfall since this morning as cyclone Dana approaches.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

 

 

Top News

launch / Cyclone Dana / Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos