Launch services suspended on Barishal's internal routes amid cyclone Dana

Launch services on Barishal's internal routes have been suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Dana, according to an announcement by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

Abdur Razzak, Barishal River Port officer and deputy director of BIWTA, confirmed the development, stating, "There hasn't been a significant impact of the cyclone at the river port. However, due to the hoisting of cautionary signal number 2, all launch services on internal routes have been suspended from 11am today. A decision regarding the Dhaka-Barishal route is yet to be made."

Earlier, launch operations on the Bhola-Maju Chowdhury Hat route were also suspended. Meanwhile, Barishal has been experiencing light rainfall since this morning as cyclone Dana approaches.