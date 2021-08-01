Launch service from Barishal to remain operational till Monday morning

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 02:30 pm

However, no launch will be allowed to leave from launch ghats in other districts after 12pm today

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Launch services from Barishal district will remain operational till Monday morning aiming to ease the hassle of workers returning to their workplace as the government allowed export-oriented factories and industries including the readymade garment sector. 

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq said that the time period has been considered as launches which will left Barishal today, will reach Dhaka by morning.

However, no launch will be allowed to leave from launch ghats in other districts after 12pm today, according to BIWTA source.

Earlier, the government allowed the operation of all public transports till Sunday 12pm to facilitate the journey of Dhaka-bound factory workers.

Meanwhile, BIWTA issued a notification stating that all modes of water transport will operate from Saturday 7.45pm to Sunday 12pm while maintaining the health guidelines.

The decision came as thousands of workers of ready-made garments and other export-oriented factories started their journey towards Dhaka following the government announcement of factories reopening.

The cabinet division on Friday issued a gazette notification allowing factories to run production from 1 August.

