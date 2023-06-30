Launch at Sadarghat catches fire

A launch stationed at the capital's Sadarghat caught fire this morning.

The fire started at around 11am. 13 units of firefighters worked to douse the flames and brought the fire under control at 12:10pm on Friday (30 June).

"The fire broke out around 11 o'clock today. The launch was stationary. 12 units of the fire service went there to control the fire," Fire Services and Civil Defense Media Cell Officer Anwar Hossain told media.

"The launch that caught fire at Sadarghat is named Mayur-7. The launch was standing at pontoon number 22 of Lalkuthi Ghat. It had no passengers," he added.

There have been no casualties reported so far, the official further said.

He also said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.