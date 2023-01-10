Laubacher's visit underscores US commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh: US Embassy

National Security Council's Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher's just concluded visit underscored the United States' "continued commitment to strengthening" the Bangladesh-US bilateral relationship, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

During her four-day visit, Laubacher and other NSC representatives visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar

They met with Rohingya refugees, officials from UN organisations, NGOs, and local government and visited key facilities to observe the Rohingya response effort.

The NSC Senior Director and delegation also met with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and other government officials.

They also participated in a roundtable with the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and met with civil society leaders to discuss the current state of human rights, governance, and security in Bangladesh.