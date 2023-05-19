Latest episode of 'Let's Talk' on international relations to air this Saturday

Bangladesh

UNB
19 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Latest episode of 'Let's Talk' on international relations to air this Saturday

UNB
19 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Latest episode of &#039;Let&#039;s Talk&#039; on international relations to air this Saturday

Young Bangla, country's largest youth platform, has organised the latest episode of its interactive event 'Let's Talk' — with around 300 students from different parts and educational institutes of the Chattogram division, exchanging views with and asking questions to policymakers on the topic of international relations and economy.

In the fastest evolving geopolitical landscape, how Bangladesh has been moving ahead adhering to the core principle formulated by the Father of the Nation — "Friendship to all, malice to none" — subsequently carried forward by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also came up in the discussion. 

In this episode, as many as four distinguished panelists were present to answer the concerns and lead the policy discussion including Shahriar Alam, state minister for Foreign Affairs; SM Shahjada, member of parliament; Dr ASM Lutful Ahasan, vice chancellor of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU); Kamrunnahar Mira, Joy Bangla Youth Award 2018 achiever and the founder of All for One Foundation.

At the beginning of the event, Shahriar Alam emphasised exports of Bangladesh since it is one of the important elements of international relations.

"Alongside RMG, we have now spread out our market with IT-related products, pharmaceuticals, sportswear, leather, etc. so that we do not practice the mono-commodity economy," he said.

Questions regarding the growing stature of the country on the global front in terms of new avenues of cooperation among other issues also came up in the discussion.

As a burning question over opportunities and potentials for Bangladeshi immigrants propped up from the student participants, the state minister divulged that over 10 million Bangladeshis are now residing across the globe.

In response to the issue of irregular migration, Shariar Alam also focused on the awareness generation process by the citizens alongside the security authorities.

The recorded event is set to be aired on TV alongside live streaming on Saturday.

A first of its kind initiative, 'Let's Talk', has become a signature initiative of Young Bangla with over forty episodes so far, opening up a new platform that allows youths to directly ask questions to policymakers including the prime minister at length.

SM Shahjada was asked a question about the workforce export of Bangladesh. He said, "The government of Bangladesh has taken initiatives to turn the unskilled population into a skilled population by introducing different initiatives. For example, about 80 technical schools are running under Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Many Bangladeshis are getting training under various ministries before going abroad. When everyone gets this technical education properly, no unskilled people will be left in the country."

The MP also provided a guideline on how young people can represent themselves abroad saying, "You have to remember that whenever you are going abroad, you are entering a global village. Hence, while abroad you have to maintain some common manners.

"For example, language is not a barrier as we think it is. It's enough to communicate in the bare minimum language. But we sometimes commit some mistakes when we travel outside the country by not following traffic rules or throwing trash on the roads. All you have to do is just maintain these things and stay orderly so that they understand we come from a good country."

Top News

Youth Bangla / international relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

5h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

7h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

20h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

7h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

21h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors