Last shipment of 6.34 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive from Japan tonight

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca&#039;s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The last shipment of more than 6.34 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will reach Bangladesh from Japan at 7:15 pm today. 

A Pacific Airlines flight will deliver the vaccines to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The consignment left the source country for Dhaka yesterday (27 August), according to a Facebook post by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses, the second consignment of 7,81,320 doses and the third consignment of 6,16,780 doses which respectively arrived on July 24, July 31, and August 3, totalling 24,24,700 doses so far.

