Laparoscopic surgery on dog, a new milestone in Bangladesh veterinary care

A new milestone has been achieved in veterinary care as a laparoscopic surgery was performed on a canine for the first time in the country.

Laparoscopic surgery often likened to a keyhole, is not new for humans. However, it is novel in case of veterinary practice.

Lack of initiative as well as modern equipment made it difficult to carry out laparoscopic surgeries on animals till now. However, SA Quadri Teaching Veterinary Hospital under the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) recently acquired all the machineries needed and have started performing laparoscopic surgeries.

One such case is Golu, a two-year-old local breed dog was brought in for a spaying operation at SA Quadri Teaching Veterinary Hospital under the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) on 4 September.

After undergoing all the pre-operative diagnostic tests like X-ray, blood and serum, she was prepared for the surgery.

Clipping, shaving and scrubbing were performed after sedation. Constant rate of infusion (CRI) was maintained by intravenous cannula.

After intubation, the anaesthesia was maintained by isoflurane gaseous anaesthesia. This is how Dr Bibek Chandra Sutradhar, a seasoned surgeon and professor of Surgery, CVASU along with his highly expert surgery team, was preparing for the laparoscopic surgery of Golu.

No longer are the stark incisions of traditional open surgery the sole path; instead, a small orifice offered passage for instruments and for closer inspection.

The prowess of laparoscopy extends beyond its reputation as a minimally invasive alternative for spaying. It emerged as a versatile tool for an array of procedures including biopsying liver, kidney, and intestines, as well as securing of gastric fortifications in larger canine breeds.

The conventional open surgery for spaying, laden with risks and expenses, paled in comparison to the laparoscopic approach. Evisceration, herniation, abscess, etc. are not uncommon after spaying, however, after laparoscopy there is no chance of these kinds of complications. Post-surgery, consciousness returned within 15 to 20 minutes.

Spaying and neutering emerged as shining examples of the use of laparoscopy. The ceaseless cycle of mating and the spectre of unwanted pregnancy dissipated, offering solace to pet enthusiasts.

Dr Bibek's report card spoke volumes. A dozen experimental surgeries, accompanied by one clinical marvel, adorned the past four months (following the acquisition of equipment required for laparoscopy). With assurance, he declared their readiness to embark on clinical animal surgeries within their hospital.

However, pet owners or farmers often refrain from availing any treatment for their animals if the costs are a little higher.

Regarding this issue, Dr Bibek said the hospital authority does not charge anything for the operation except for the expenses of medicine and disposable equipment required during the surgery which amounts to Tk6000-7000 maximum.

With this leap into the future of animal healthcare, CVASU stood as a beacon of progress, a testament to the boundless possibilities that await our cherished companions.

The inception of CVASU took place with the establishment of Chittagong Government Veterinary College in 1995, later it was developed into a dedicated university by the Government of Bangladesh in 2006 in response to a shifting landscape in the animal industry. Recognising the potential of commercial dairy and poultry farming for local and foreign investment, policymakers prioritised livestock and poultry as vital contributors to food security.

The institution's mission is to produce internationally competent veterinarians through combined courses in Veterinary and Animal Sciences, reflecting a broader societal need for skilled professionals in animal health, food processing, and marketing.