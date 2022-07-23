Lankan central bank did whatever the rulers asked: Salehuddin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:04 pm

Related News

Lankan central bank did whatever the rulers asked: Salehuddin

The former governor called for taking lessons from Sri Lanka collapse

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:04 pm
Dr Salahuddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Dr Salahuddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed said oligarchy is responsible for Sri Lanka's collapse even though the island nation once had all its economic indicators very promising.

Holding the "Rajapaksa clan" solely responsible for the crisis, he said, "The Lankan government did not listen to the central bank governor. The ruling clan did the damage, as the central bank did what it was asked to do."

At a seminar at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday, Salehuddin called for taking note of the Lankan crisis.

"We will learn from Sri Lanka. They did not address their issues in time," the former governor of the Bangladesh Bank told the programme organised by Nagorik Oikya.

"Sri Lanka certainly has many intellectuals. But the government did not listen to them."  

Demanding exemplary punishment to the money launderers, he said the volume of defaulted loans now has jumped to Tk1.25 lakh crore from previous Tk22,000 crore.    

"How is this possible? Is it conceivable that the amount would jump six to seven times abruptly? Policy-makers are well aware of people who syphon money off the country. But the government does not take any strong measures to prevent money laundering," he commented.

Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the country's main crisis is money laundering.

"You may remember, a minister told the House that bureaucrats have more houses in Canada's Begumpara than the politicians. Even the prime minister herself said something like this in the parliament. She knows who the money launderers are," Manna claimed.

He said the government's inaction against the culprits suggests it pampers the money launderers.  

In a written statement, Manna said, "Capitalising on the extreme power crisis, the government has extended the term of quick rental power plants from 2-16 years to hand over an unimaginable amount of money to some of its groups. In the last ten years, Tk70,000 crore has been paid only for the capacity charge of the plants."

The Nagorik Oikya convener said the situation in Bangladesh has now become a matter of international talk whether we like it or not.

"A few days ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed concern that several other countries including Bangladesh may face a Sri Lanka-like crisis."

He claimed Bangladesh officially has $32 billion in forex reserve, which can cover the import bills for four months.

Energy expert BD Rahmatullah said no country has quick rental power plants except Bangladesh.

"Before this government came to power, there was a power crisis in 2005 or 2006. Capitalising on that, the government then went to the quick rental scheme for three years," he said, and raised questions about extending the scheme multiple times.  

He said, "Not only in the power sector, there is an unbridled corruption and plunder in all the sectors."

 

Top News

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed / Bangladesh Bank / Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group